Panama ex-president extradition hearing, Aug 23

THE EXTRADITION hearing for Panama’s ex-president Ricardo Marinell, in Miami has been reset for Wednesday, August 23, at the request of his lawyers.

He has been behind bars since his arrest on June 12.

He recently changed prisons after a confrontation with a guard.

The hearing had been scheduled for August 22. Martinelli had requested the change of date, after saying that Roberto Moreno, a Panamanian lawyer who is an “expert” for the defense, could not travel on the 23rd.

“This motion is presented in good faith and not with intent to cause a delay. President Martinelli would suffer prejudice if his Panamanian expert can not be present [at the hearing], “says Marcos Daniel Jiménez, who heads the US defense legal team

Martinelli is wanted in Panama for the alleged illegal interception of communications, by the National Security Council, during the last two years of his term.

On August 3, a hearing was held in the Southern District of Florida Court , to decide on Martinelli’s extradition to Panama.

Judge Edwin Torres announced a recess to give more time to examine the Convention on Cybercrime, one of the agreements on which the application for extradition was based.