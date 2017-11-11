Panama developing resilient city strategy

A RESILIENCE strategy for Panama City must be submitted no later than the 15th of this month before the representatives of the network of 100 resilient cities of the Rockefeller Foundation.

The plan is intended to cope with the more severe problems of the population, from the physical, social and economic point of view.

The process began last May and this week a first report was presented, which includes

Arturo Dominici, Director of Resilience, explained that these aspects include security,

transport and social cohesion, as well as climate change, physical vulnerability of the city

capital, governance and municipal administration.

He said that the final report leads to starting a second phase, which consists of developing each one of the five thematic axes that have been identified as essential to achieving a resilient city.

“In this stage, more in-depth studies should be done on each topic, assigning tasks to work teams, establish actions and concrete initiatives to address each issue, set the financing, etc, “he said.