PANAMA DELUGE: 2 Boys missing, 280 homes flooded

Posted on August 20, 2017 in Panama

THE SEARCH  for two young teen brothers, swept away by a head of water in the Kuna Nega River in the Ancon district of Panama, was resumed on Sunday morning, August 20.

Rain collapses ground under home

Over 100 members of the Joint Task Force participated in the search for the boys aged 13 and 15,  who were last seen playing in what was a quiet stream before the heavy rains on Friday afternoon.

Members of the Civil Protection Agency (Sinaproc) were joined by police officers, Panama Fire Department, National Fire Protection Service, the Fronteras border force and the National Aeronaval Service.

The heavy downpour on Friday night and Saturday destabilized the capital city with widespread flooding, of streets and 129 homes needing emergency aid.

The land beneath one home in Altos del Golf  collapsed, forcing the occupants to evacuate, and in North East Panama emergency services were called in when the wall of a home sitting on a slope caved in.

 

 

