Panama climbs  in  world football rankings

FIFA the world governing body for football (soccer) has moved Panama 11 pegs higher in the world rankings following the national team’s qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

FIFA announced on Monday, October 16. That the Central American country is now in 49th place

Last week Panama sealed their passage to the 2018 World Cup, after beating Costa Rica by 2-1, in the last game of the hexagonal round of the

North, Central America and Caribbean Football Confederation

On October 6 Panama had lost 4-0 to the United States which did not qualify for the World Cup.

Panama’s best world ranking was 29 in March 2014.

The world ranking governs the seeding of teams in the World Cup.

Germany is ranked one, followed by Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium Poland and France