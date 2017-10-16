Panama climbs  in  world football rankings

Posted on October 16, 2017 in Panama

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+
Post Views: 37

FIFA the world governing body for football (soccer) has moved Panama 11 pegs higher in the world rankings following the national team’s  qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

FIFA announced on  Monday, October 16. That the Central American country is now in  49th place

Last week Panama sealed their passage to the 2018 World Cup, after beating Costa Rica by 2-1, in the last game  of the hexagonal round of the

North, Central America and Caribbean Football  Confederation

On October 6 Panama had lost 4-0 to the United States which did not qualify for the World Cup.

Panama’s best world ranking was 29 in March 2014.

The world ranking governs the seeding of teams in the World Cup.

Germany is ranked one, followed by Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium Poland and France

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd