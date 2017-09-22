More Panama-Canada flights mooted

FORMAL negotiations to increase flights between Canada and Panama will begin following a meeting between Canadia Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Panama President Juan Carlos Varela on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Thursday Sep.21.

The Foreign Ministries and aviation authorities of the two countries will begin talks, to increase air connectivity in order to boost tourism and investment.

Varela and his Canadian counterpart agreed that the relations between the two countries have strengthened, so they assumed the commitment to give the impetus necessary to reach agreements in the short term.

Varela also met with Curacao’s prime minister, Eugene Rhueggenaath, to strengthen ties in tourism and trade.