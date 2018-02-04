Panama cacophony to protest corruption, impunity

CIVIL organizations in Panama have called for a national “pailaton” – a cacophony produced by banging pots, or pails, or blasting a car horn on Sunday, February 4, as a symbolic protest symbolic against corruption and impunity.

The demonstration is set for 7:00 p.m. and organizers have been using social networks tp encourage citizens to make the sounds heard in their home, on the streets, or in their cars. The noisy protest is expected to last 15 minutes

This will be the third major protest starting with a January 9 gathering of 10,000 people on the Cinta Costera, followed by a protest in front of the Attorney General’s office, demanding the release of the names of government officials and businessmen embroiled in the Odebrecht bribery scandal.