Panama banks named in bribery probe

THE SWISS Federal Prosecutor’s Office has identified two Panama banks with accounts in the name of Constructora Internacional del Sur used to move bribery funds destined for Panama officials, including two sons of ex-president Ricardo Martinelli.

The accounts were opened at Credicorp Bank and at Multibank.

Between 2007 and 2010, these accounts received about $59 million from Swiss banks whose beneficiaries were companies controlled by the Brazilian company Odebrecht, according to the Swiss prosecutor’s office.

Odebrecht has admitted to paying bribes equaling that amount to Panama officials in exchange for state contracts.

Multibank officials said they have been “actively collaborating with the authorities in the investigations they

are carrying out and, therefore, based on current legislation, cannot provide details until such investigations

are concluded.”

Credicorp Bank did not respond to requests for comment reports La Prensa