Panama anti-corruption march fizzles

IN THE DOMINICAN Republic they marched in their thousands to protest corruption, impunity, and involvement of the political hierarchy in the Odebrecht bribery scandal.

The demonstrations were even greater in countries with larger populations across Latin America where Odebrecht had spread its evil largesse to obtain government contracts and where many once protected heads have already rolled.

In Panama justice moves at a slower pace and those implicated in major crimes use the monies they have acquired to escape detention and return to their luxurious lifestyle funded by corruption.

Daily the skins on basketfuls of rotten apples are pealed back by anti-corruption prosecutors, revealing the worms that have remained hidden as they gorged themselves on the fruit that belongs to the people.

All of which would lead anyone following the daily newscasts to presume that an anti-corruption protest march inma would at least match the Dominican turn out.

The parade was organized by Antonio Bernal whose protest antecedents go back to the days of the military dictatorship, and whose exposure of the activities of a cabal at the University of Panama has led to multiple charges against the former rector

The protest was held only hours after the announcement that Odebrecht has agreed to pay a fine of $220 million, for its bribery and money laundering activities. in Panama. The sum is a fraction of the $10 billion received from successive Panama governments, and payment is spread over many years.

Meanwhile the current president’s name has been linked to Odebrecht in statements made in Spain and Panama.

But nothing seems to spur the population to add their voices to the marching few calling for jail for the corrupt robbers of the national treasury.