Panama alleged Odebrecht bribe takers named

MORE MEMBERS of Panama’s power brokers circle during the Ricardo Martinelli administration have been identified as recipients of “coima” (bribes) from Brazil construction giant Odebrecht.

Members of the company’s Structured Operations Sector (set up to deliver bribes) provided names during judicial depositions in November and December, as part of the the Brazilian justice system to reduce jail terms

Luiz Eduardo Soares in charge of the sector stated that he paid bribes to several ministers and mentioned by name the former Minister Public Works Jaime Ford, and cited a person who was “Minister of Finance”. Sources linked to he investigation pointed out to L a Prensa that Soares was referring to Frank de Lima, ex-Minister of Economy and Finance, but the ex-Minister categorically denied the accusation reports La Prensa.

De Lima is currently in preventive detention while under investigation linked to Tocumen SA.

Ford’s lawyers, in turn, sais that their client is innocent, and did not receive money from Odebrecht.

Soares also revealed that Riccardo Francolini, a partner of former President Martinelli,received money from an account in Switzerland that was destined for Martinelli.

The defense of Francolini, rejected the claim. “That is false, he did not receive money from Odebrecht “, said, Marcela Araúz.

The informant said that he did not make the contacts to pay the fines, but André Rabello, the then superintendent of Odebrecht in Panama, provided fictitious contracts, to be used with banks, to justify the supposed legal origin of the money that would reach accounts to mask the final beneficiaries.

Ford has been investigated for months by the Public Prosecutor’s 0ffice for alleged overcharges in the Arraiján – La Chorrera highway.

Soares also mentioned as major beneficiaries: former president Ricardo Martinelli and two of his children. The informant used about 15 minutes to refer to the aid he provided to the operations carried out by André Campos Rabello, whose disclosure remains secret.

Soares listed the companies that would be linked to each of them and in which the bribes would be deposited.

The companies are Westfall Holding, S.A., and Randalee Investments, S.A. along with Pengira Limited and Mengil International Limited, which the investigator claims are owned by sons of Ricardo Martinelli, and whose names Soares gave as Ricardo [Alberto] Martinelli [Linares] and Luis [Enrique] Martinelli [Linares]. Both are fugitives with an Interpol international arrest warrant hanging over their heads.