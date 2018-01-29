Packages to Panama WYD from $95-$230

“Packages” for pilgrims to World Youth Day (WYD) to be held in Panama in January 2019 and attended by Pope Francis will range from $95 to $230 committee and will be sold online.

The announcement came from the organizing committee at a Monday, Jan. 29 press conference.

Nine packages, for accommodation and food, include the “pilgrim kit”, transportation and medical insurance.

The price varies, depending on the number of tickets to the different events that will take place

between Monday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 27. the peak activity will be held on the last day with a vigil and a field Mass celebrated by Pope Francis.

The committee said that the registration period has not yet been opened.The closing of electronic registrations will be on January 17, 2019. “The formal beginning will be when the Holy Father registers as the first pilgrim to participate in the WYD, ” said Archbishop José Domingo Ulloa.

Eydín Solanilla, director of Registration and Reception of WYD 2019, said that payments can be by credit card or bank transfer, until November 30, 2018. Those who pay before July 31, will get a 10% discount.

Ulloa stated that a “solidarity fund” will be established, which will be fed by the pilgrims.

“When they sign up, they will contribute $12 more to allow other young people to have the same experience.”

Víctor Chang, executive secretary of the organizing committee, said that over 50,000 host families have already been registered, but the goal is 250,000. “What the pilgrims are looking for is a space to sleep, to take a shower and leave their backpacks”, Chang said.

“Experience shows that host families are not enough. You have to adapt spaces in gyms, camps, salons … with good baths or showers, “he added.

The city is anticipating an influx of 400,000 pilgrims. Metro Line 2 is expected to be open in November this year.