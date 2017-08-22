Pacific coast high waves alert

The National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc) has issued a fresh alert for people living on the Pacific coast and to fishermen and small craft operators. Fishermen and to people living in coastal areas and areas

Strong waves of up to 17.8 feet will be present through the week until Sunday.

Francisco Santamaría, of the Sinaproc in Chiriquí, asked t residents and fishermen to avoid going to sea or remaining in areas prone to flooding, especially when there are heavy downpours.

Communities are urged, to ensure the safety of themselves and their families.

The alert is for the entire Pacific coast, not exclusively for the coastal areas of Chiriquí, said Santamaría.