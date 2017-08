A HIDE TIDES alert for the Pacific coast with tides up to 5.27 meters was issued by the National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc) on Sunday March 20.

It will be in effect from 2:31 p.m. to 6:54 a.m. On Saturday, August 26.

Sinaproc called on bathers and crew of light vessels to exert security measures.

The high tides and rains could increase the levels of rivers and streams.

Three people have already disappeared following earlier alerts.