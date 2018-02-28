Overturned bus sends 15 to hospital

AT LEAST 15 people were injured and taken to hospital following the latest public transit accident on Wednesday, afternoon, February 28.

A bus on the Santiago-Chitré route overturned on the bridge over the Conaca river on the Divisa-Santiago. section of the Trans -America Highway

Firefighters were called in to free the passengers and reported that eight of the injured were in stable condition, but some of the others were seriously hurt.

The accident caused a major traffic jam as firefighters and paramedics attended to the injured.