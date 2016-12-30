Outrage over suspected killer jail break

OUTRAGED FRIENDS and relatives of the five Chinese­- Panamanian youths murdered and some buried alive between 2010 and 2011 protested on the streets of Chorrera on Friday Dec 30.

They demanded the early recapture of Dominican Gilberto Ventura Ceballos, who is charged in the deaths and who escaped from La Joyita prison on Dec. 28.

With banners in hand and dressed in white, they appealed to the judicial authorities to expedite the case.

They said they were outraged after they learned of the escape.

Ventura Ceballos was extradited from the Dominican Republic in November 2011 after the authorities of the island confirmed his identity.

He has also used the names of Angel Betancourt and Fermín Taveras.

A $25,000 reward has been offered for information leading to his recapture.