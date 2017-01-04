OPINION: Faustian pact elects new judge

Hoyporhoy La Prensa Jan.4

WHAT IS THE COST to us of last night’s vote, in which such a questionable person was elected as an Electoral Court Judge?

The spectacle of the roll-call vote, in which Deputies of the Panameñista Party and Democratic Change who after months of keeping distance returned to join forces, to form a new majority , that could define the destinations of The National Assembly from now on, is worrisome. Institutionality and independence of the highest electoral body, guarantor of electoral processes in the post-dictatorship era, are at risk of satisfying the voracious appetites of a political clique living behind the country. Today Panamanians ask ourselves how, two forces that until now seemed irreconcilable were able to choose by mutual agreement the new magistrate of the Electoral Court.

The outcome of the Faustian pact can only mean that the future of Panamanians has been mortgaged by an inexplicable and unjustifiable commitment, which will be left to the voters to correct in 2019