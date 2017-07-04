OPINION: Vested interests bloody road toll

APPROXIMATELY 128 traffic accidents occur daily in Panama. Last year, 440 people lost their lives by these accidents.

One of the proven causes leading to more fatalities and serious injury is the consumption of alcoholic beverages. The trend increases, as in 2016 there were 3,008 cases of impaired driving, while in 2017 there have been 7,995 cases.

The country is the second in per capita consumption of alcohol in Central America. This abuse is a catalyst for intra-family violence and, of course, traffic accidents. This reality cannot be controlled only By the Traffic Police, and threats of increased fines and administrative sanctions.

The best response to this problem is to promote responsible consumption, with the participation of the private sector, health services and society in general. We have shed too much blood, letting alcohol and interests linked to this business continue to control the

agenda. It’s time to save lives