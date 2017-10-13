OPINION: US More  than Bravado and Swagger

THE UNITED STATES decision to withdraw from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Science and Culture (Unesco), is another milestone in unilateralism and the lack of political leadership that governs the country of the stars and stripes. Unesco has been a global leader in the fight to eradicate illiteracy and in environmental and education initiatives and promotes conservation of the historical and natural heritage of the planet. It was the decision to declare the old Hebron as a world heritage site which served as an excuse for the breakaway. In 2011, the United States stopped paying its dues in protest of the admission of Palestine to Unesco. The world cannot tolerate leadership of bravado and swagger. The land of the free and the home of the brave is much better than this … La Prensa. Oct.13