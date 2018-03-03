OPINION: Taxpayers feed gas distributors’ greed

IN ADDITION to the users, the 25-pound gas tank subsidy has made beneficiaries of the packaging companies and their distributor network. The state absorbed their operating costs, which allowed them to reach the consumer at ridiculous prices and get huge profits. Today, the increase in costs -on one side- and price control – on the other – has tightened margins. As a pressure tactic distributors threatened to cut the service. They know that they put the Government against the wall because it is a product of first necessity. Absorbing the rise in the costs of private companies through a bigger subsidy is unacceptable from the point of view of public finances. It is not responsible or just that, in order to feed economic power and please popular sectors, the Government put more blocks into the heavy backpack of the taxpayers … La Prensa Mar.3

