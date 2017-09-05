OPINION: Tackling Panama’s impunity disease

The first wave of efforts stemming from the award-winning statements of top Odebrecht executives in Brasil arrived yesterday in our capital. This is the largest criminal investigation ever made in the history of this Republic and is not comparable to any other known effort. With all resource constraints and with constant obstacles and threats, the Prosecutor’s Office advances, perhaps not with the speed that most Panamanians want, but tackling directly a root disease of this country. Soon the files, the incidents, the habeas corpus, the Amparo’s of guarantees and other stalling tactics before judges and magistrates, of whom there is a strong perception that they wear the team jersey that plays in favor of impunity. At this historical time no longer opacity, collusion, trap or fine. This is the opportunity for honest and decent officials of the Judiciary, who know exactly what needs to be done to give Panama justice, act. No more cowardice or corruption La Prensa, Sep. 5.