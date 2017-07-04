OPINION: Pulling back the curtain from Panama’s corrupt

Hoyporhoy La Prensa. July 4

THE REVELATIONS of the top executives of the construction company Odebrecht linked to Panama are beginning s to become public knowledge. It is important to remember that each of the statements was part of a judicial process that included a prison sentence for a large number of executives. Their statements contain verifiable information, since if they omit data their criminal narratives would lose all the benefits of effective collaboration agreed upon with the Brazilian prosecutors. The times and capacities of the Panamanian justice do not please a citizen thirsting for

The times and capacities of the Panamanian justice do not please a citizen thirsting for truth about the greatest corruption case in the country’s history. The media has the

responsibility for disseminating this information so that Panamanians can fulfill the civic duty of requiring the authorities to take appropriate action.

Each of the upcoming confessions will give citizens a part of the puzzle of the corruption that hit the country. This is our opportunity to know the truth and rescue Panama.