OPINION: Pulitzer kudos for “Panama Papers”

Hoyporhoy, La Prensa Apr 11

THE PULITZER Prize is the most important journalistic award in the United States.

This year, among others, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists received this recognition, “for being an extraordinary example of depth journalism” that exposed the functioning of the hidden world behind the offshore industry.

Theaward validates legitimate journalistic practice, the use of sources and the arduous construction work of the narrative to make sense of this global research.

The more than 370 journalists who in six continents joined together to present this story to the world, have shown that cross-border journalistic collaboration plays a key role in combatting corruption, and to avoid the impunity of the powerful.

That’s the best prize of all.