OPINION: Pulitzer kudos for “Panama Papers”

Posted on April 11, 2017 in Panama

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Email this to someone
Post Views: 13

Hoyporhoy, La Prensa Apr 11

THE PULITZER Prize is the most important journalistic award in the United States.

This year, among others, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists received this recognition, “for being an extraordinary example of depth journalism” that exposed the functioning of the hidden world behind the offshore industry.

Theaward validates legitimate journalistic practice, the use of sources and the arduous construction work of the narrative to make sense of this global research.

The more than 370 journalists who in six continents joined together to present this story to the world, have shown that cross-border journalistic collaboration plays a key role in  combatting  corruption, and to avoid the impunity of the powerful.

That’s the  best prize of all.

 

 

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Email this to someone

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd