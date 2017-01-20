OPINION: Political pressure on prosecutor?

Hoyporhoy La Prensa Jan. 20

THE REVELATIONS of the agreements of penalties over bribery signed by Odebrecht, have raised all kinds of questions about the way of doing politics and the public contracting in several countries, including ours.

The Public Ministry of Panama is in possession of information on the names of at least four persons who benefited from the payment of bribes from

Odebrecht, but until now, citizens only have indications, and false lists of supposed recipients and much speculation.

Society has been patiently waiting for these names to appear but that patience is exhausted.

While there is ongoing local research, it is no less true that Odebrecht already acknowledged the payment of bribes, so keeping the identity of these people hidden makes the population tremble at the possibility that the Public Prosecutor’s Office is receiving political pressure or worse that corrupted people are still in office.

The effect of this secretiveness works against the institution and as it tries to justify its actions, more criticisms will put it against the wall and cloud their research. The simple message is to be transparent.