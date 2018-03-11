OPINION: Plugging Panama election blackhole

DONATIONS in kind are the black hole of election campaigns in Panama. In this way, those who sought to evade the supervision of the Electoral Tribunal (TE) and transparency in front of the voters, had the perfect ally for opacity and corruption.

Just remember that Odebrecht money came to the Panameñista Party Panameñista through third parties, precisely as donations in kind, thus avoiding, for their convenience and that of their beneficiaries,

The TE is preparing a project to include them within the campaign limits. This is the best way to prevent corrupt companies, criminal groups or other interests hiding behind this line. It is an important step to stop the electoral processes going back to being hijacked by this type of financing. … hoyporhoy LA PRENSA. Mar 11