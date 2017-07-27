OPINION: Panama’s injustice evil

Hoyporhoy, La Prensa July 26

“GIVE a favor get a favor “. That seems to be the matrix of the evils that afflict two organs, whose morals, and prestige, are in serious doubt.

Since that infamous constitutional reform which gave the National Assembly the task of investigating and judging the judges of the Supreme Court of Justice and vice versa, injustice and impunity reign as never before.

Concern is that the Committee on Credentials of the assembly, whose president has been Jorge Rubén Rosas – has filed 70% of the complaints against the magistrates, while the Court did the same this year in favor of the deputies, Such as, for example, donations and contracts of employment. It is a mabre plan m acabrely elaborated.

Rosas could face an investigation iin the Odebrecht case – that magistrates would have to do – as his firm received millions of dollars from an offshore

company and whose explanations are not credible. And this is how they end t he cases: “I do not investigate and you do not investigate me”. It’s that simple. We hope this is not going to be one of those.