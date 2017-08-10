OPINION: Panama’s infamous parasitic politicians

Posted on August 10, 2017 in Panama

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+
Post Views: 16

THE REACTION  of elected officials who have labeled state owned  property with their names  is

predominantly cynical: a compendium of banal excuses that range from the supine ignorance of the legal prohibitions, to the claim that all others do it , and therefore, the evil of many means accepted corruption. The citizenry  have realized that our representatives, parliamentarians and mayors, have levels of privileges and prerogatives that border on the absurd. These politicians, of all stripes  have been discovered in recent years creating  phantoms, disguised donations  botellas (phony jobs)  and sinecures , from which they collect succulent benefits. If it were a work of  Classical drama they would be seen as demigods, immortal beings condemned to live among ordinary men and women. The sad reality is that those who should lead by example are precisely The most parasitic and impunity of all creatures. The lesson, for Panamanian people, is clear for 2019. Every citizen knows how to correct all this. And to  not let these infamous villains return to the Legislature…La Prensa. Aug.10

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd