OPINION: Panama’s infamous parasitic politicians

THE REACTION of elected officials who have labeled state owned property with their names is

predominantly cynical: a compendium of banal excuses that range from the supine ignorance of the legal prohibitions, to the claim that all others do it , and therefore, the evil of many means accepted corruption. The citizenry have realized that our representatives, parliamentarians and mayors, have levels of privileges and prerogatives that border on the absurd. These politicians, of all stripes have been discovered in recent years creating phantoms, disguised donations botellas (phony jobs) and sinecures , from which they collect succulent benefits. If it were a work of Classical drama they would be seen as demigods, immortal beings condemned to live among ordinary men and women. The sad reality is that those who should lead by example are precisely The most parasitic and impunity of all creatures. The lesson, for Panamanian people, is clear for 2019. Every citizen knows how to correct all this. And to not let these infamous villains return to the Legislature…La Prensa. Aug.10