OPINION: Panama’s infamous judges and nauseous “victims”

THE ATTORNEY GENERAL has sent a cry of help to decent and sensitive Panama. Let’s wake up once and for all.For the first time in the republic’s history, our country has seen a team of prosecutors daring to battle the monster face of corruption, and that nauseating caste of politicians and merchants, who, with their usual accomplices, became accustomed to plunder the coffers of the State. But it is an unequal struggle, because criminals have deformed the rules, and paid with the millions stolen. battalions of lawyers against prosecutors, and what is worse, courts ready to serve the interests of such a deeply rooted criminal structure. Let’s call things by their name: we are fed up with that infamous group of judges and magistrates who have made impunity their Guarantee stamp. The Judicial Branch, by action or omission, has succeeded in ensuring that all high profile cases are stagnant, because they are protecting the pockets and skins of criminals disguised as victims.

Enough of letting ourselves be used for the sake of those same ones that distract us to confuse, discrediting those who for the first time have dared to demand accountability. The work of the Public Ministry will not be perfect, but a twisted justice system for 100 years is not straightened out in 3. The facts are Irrefutable: these prosecutors are investigating more cases of corruption at the moment than the sum of all cases of corruption accumulated in the last 50 years… La Prensa August 30

