OPINION: Panama’s impunity hydra

CORRUPTION is about to devour us in Panama, like the hydra of Lerna, fed in our isthmus by the most shameful impunity. A dispassionate account of the abuses politicians have made of the national heritage leaves behind the portrait of the chilling monster of the seven heads. In most cases, the authorities responsible for prosecuting crimes have become accomplices of those in power. In the face of the few serious efforts in which judgment has been called, our judges have appeared (except for memorable exceptions) to protect those who have breached the coffers of the State. Thus, the extraordinary effort made by the Attorney General with her anti-corruption prosecutors is of extraordinary value. Never have we seen the magnitude of cases and the number of defendants we have today. Finally, dozens of rascals are accountable to justice. Of course, much remains to be done and improved within the Public Ministry, but it is society’s responsibility to support unprecedented efforts. Plus importantly, to demand support from our judges. Panama is fed up with so much impunity… La Prensa. Sep. 4