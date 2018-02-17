OPINION: Panama tourism in tech age

New technological change and innovative business models confront state regulators with the reality of a dynamic economy.

The Tourism Authority of Panama has the challenge of establishing a viable framework for accommodation digital platforms for tourists planning to visit our country.

As with the Transportation Authority, the tourism entity is still linked to the sector that traditionally dominated the market. What is at stake is not only determining the rules so that new actors make our tourism more competitive, it can also eliminate another barrier to entrepreneurship and creativity. Let’s not be slaves chained to the past … La Prensa, Feb 17.