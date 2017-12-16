OPINION: Panama Spring  in  Supreme Court

The Executive Branch yesterday nominated two brave women of faultless trajectory as magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice. Ana Lucrecia Tovar is a jurist who knows the new trends and regulatory aspects of the financial sector, and Zuleyka Zuleyka Moore is a dedicated and combative prosecutor who has amply demonstrated her courage and integrity in the fight against the great corruption present in our country, two areas in which the highest court of justice should send a clear signal to the Panamanian judicial system. With their resignations, society expects to rescue the administration of justice from the hands that have kidnapped her. Citizens demanded that vacancies in the Supreme Court be covered by real legal operators and not by lawyers representing corrupt interests. On the other hand, high-profile investigations must continue in the Public Ministry, with equal or greater impetus, because this process has been institutionalized and there are still brave and intact prosecutors. Panama would win with these designations. Now the Assembly has the last word … hoyporhoy La Prensa Dec. 16