OPINION: When Impunity replaces Justice

hoyporhoy La Prensa, Apr 5

The majority of the judges of the Supreme Court have reiterated the non-aggression pact between themselves and the National Assembly.

They did so by refusing to admit two of the complaints lodged over highly irregular donations and contracts, which were diverted from their original recipients towards other beneficiaries.

To legitimize their decision, the magistrates invoked the absence of “adequate evidence” as an insurmountable obstacle for justice to put an end to these acts of corruption.

They seem to forget that testing the veracity of information shows how pertinent or useful that evidence can be to substantiate a criminal case.

But our highest court ignored the international recognition given to Investigative journalism to contribute to the development of some of the most important criminal cases

Throughout the ages.

For these judges it would never have been possible to open investigationss in the case, for example of Watergate, or, closer to home , that of Mossack Fonseca, dehydrated food or other scandals that have shaken us and that originated with investigative journalism.

This ruling has reinforced the citizen’s perception that our judicial power only exists for condemning the poor and defenseless, while for the powerful, it is a wall of impunity. Cecilio Cedalise, accompanied by José Ayú Prado, Hernán De León, Ángela Russo and Abel Zamorano, remind us of the absence of values, which marks the political life of the country.