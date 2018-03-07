OPINION: Panama debt grows while politicians loot

Between 2018 and 2024 it will be necessary for the public to face the growing $11.148 billion debt of the Panamanian State. And although for progress, it is necessary to create e debt, the truth is that it is an exorbitant figure for a small country like this. But more than the amount, what we must worry about is the ineptitude of our politicians when it comes to making use of money. They squander it with their hands, loot the treasury in front of our noses with alleged “social works”, overvalued contracts and bribes.

We are shocked by the news, and we believe that airing our frustrations in social networks is enough while some prefer to look the other way. Sooner rather than later. we will pay the price for our indifference … hoyporhoy. LA PRENSA, Mar 7