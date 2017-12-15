OPINION: Outrageous generosity

The effective penalty and collaboration agreement signed by the Anticorruption Discharge Office with the defense of Rafael Guardia Jaén – and subsequently. validated by Judge Leslie Loaiza – is one of outrageous generosity The Public Ministry has claimed with conflicting words, that with regard to the release of millions of dollars of property such complacency is courtesy of the Judicial Branch, as it was Loaiza who, at the time of validating the agreement, lifted its confiscation. In addition, the prosecutor has proceeded to appeal The the decision to appeal it has served to suspend the liberation of goods, but not to calm citizen’s restlessness. Throughout the

process has lacked transparency; To top it all, the Public Ministry, the Judicial Branch and the lawyer of the defense have offered different versions of the scope of the agreement. This being the case, and given what is at stake, the only thing that counts and weighs is factual, pure and hard information. Make the agreements public. And let the citizenship be the judge