OPINION: Nepotism, A Government Cancer  

A MODERN STATE cannot allow its officials to name their relatives in the entities under their charge, to the detriment of other citizens equally or better trained. This unhealthy practice is not new, but – as is evident in the investigations carried out by Antai- it persists as a cancer in the increasingly bulky and expensive state payroll, in open challenge to the norms that have been created to combat it. It is not true, as one former president said, that nepotism “is not sin”. Not only is it a violation of the Uniform Code of Ethics of Public, servants but it is also the seed for worse evils, such as corruption, trafficking in influences and clientelism. It is time for them to understand that the power granted temporarily through the polls does not give them the right to solve family unemployment… LA PRENSA, Dec.31