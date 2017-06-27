OPINION: Money laundering tarnishing press freedom

Hoyporhoy La Prensa June 27

THE TAXES that Panamanians paid with so much effort were given to a company as an advance for the expansion of a major highway.

The money was diverted to make a business transaction, which is a crime. Its origin was concealed using foreign banks and Caribbean companies, to place it in a basket together with funds from other companies and individuals to buy a publishing group . The Public Ministry has made visible the sinister network that stole public funds, and laundered them. These are not simple crimes, but criminal acts of the worst kind. The theft of public works for the business whims of an inner circle. The prosecutors have an extremely sensitive case on their hands because there are three newspapers critical of the current government that must be protected. This is not persecution of freedom of expression, but it should be clear that the public treasury must be defended, as must freedom of the press. Panama is confident that the public prosecutors will fulfill their duties.