OPINION: Martinelli and stock market manipulation

THE CASE of Financial Pacific is an enigma wrapped in mystery. One of its most complex aspects was the use of the brokerage house to presumably, carry out, stock exchange transactions with privileged information, that according to a complaint of the Superintendence of the Securities Market allowed the former president of the Republic, Ricardo Martinelli. to benefit from the shares of Minera Petaquilla. According to the complaint, the Canadian stock exchange was the place in which stock market manipulation took place. This case, which had been operating for many months without known activity, now enters a phase of international cooperation, given that Judge Hernán De León, who is in charge of the investigation, has already filed a formal request cooperation with the Canadian authorities. Behind these stock exchange transactions, spilled the blood in Changuinola, San Felix and Colón, while resisting the opprobrious “chorizo law”, which would create more profitable mining in Panama. Remember the disappearance of Vernon Ramos? [believed dead] All of this can start to be finally clarified. La Prensa, July 9.