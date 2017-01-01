OPINION: Listen up Mr President

Hoyporhoy La Prensa, Jan 1.

PANAMA deserves a better political horizon to stop being considered as a land of opportunism, opacity and with a justice system that still has not found its balance.

Society requires a system of justice independent, robust and committed to the values ​​of a democracy in which impunity is intolerable

For their part, the deputies must regain confidence and legitimacy before the citizens who reject the unacceptability shown for major initiatives and legislative proposals such as the Public Procurement law, electoral reforms and the legal framework for sexual and reproductive health.

The exchange of votes for deals and legislative extortion to other branches of government is a shame that should be repudiated.

The deputies exist to represent us and their duty is to defend the best interests of the country.

Panama needs that, once and for all, our public administration take firm steps in the fight against corruption and face in a decisive way the challenges of the Social Security Fund and the educational system, essential institutions for our Nation. Mr. President, Take note.