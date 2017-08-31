OPINION: Judges’ grotesque decision

THE WARNING made Tuesday by the Attorney General of the Nation begins to be fulfilled to the letter.

The justices of the Supreme Court of Justice have begun to put their knees on the ground, unworthy of the position they occupy. How can they endorse a decision that declares void part of the file of the Radars of Finmeccanica when the same ruling admits that there is no violation of the articles of the Judicial Code.

that regulate the specific causes of nullity? The ruling – with the presentation of Judge Angela Russo – is a terrible caricature of law, a flawed call to justify impunity. And the rest of your colleagues – except for one who was not in the discussion – found it reasonable to annul what had been done by the prosecutors Without due legal support. Only impudence keeps them in office because what Magistrate Russo and the rest of her colleagues, should do after signing such a grotesque decision, is to resign …La Prensa Aug.31

