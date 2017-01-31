OPINION: Impunity reigns in Supreme Court

Hoyporhoy La Prensa, Jan. 31

THE UNFORGIVABLE delay of the Supreme Court of Justice in attending to a request for assistance. presented by Swiss prosecutors, referring to former President Ricardo Martinelli, demonstrates that the political class and the highest authority in charge of doing justice in this country are committed to opacity.

Judge Ángela Russo holds the Swiss request, as if this were another case in the pile that waits in the Court for years until, through fatigue, the interested parties give up their processing.

It’s time for the plenary of our highest court to be held accountable for the cases of the former president, which apparently are frozen in a legal limbo, perhaps hoping that citizens will not be aware of what is obvious, that the Switzerland case is yet another blow to the international image of the country, which confirms in the eyes of the world, what Panamanians know: impunity existing in our country is intentional.

Ladies and gentlemen, prove that, indeed you serve the interests of the country, and act quickly on the cases most concerning the republic.