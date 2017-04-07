OPINION: Lifting political “transparency”lid

Hoyporhoy La Prensa Apr, 7

IN MAY 2014, Jose Domingo “Mimito” Arias was the presidential candidate of the governing party [CD] topping the list of the most money spent in the contest.

His was the only one of the main campaigns that did not divulge to the public his list of donors

Now, from Brazil, two ex-executives of Odebrecht confirm that the company contributed o Mimito’s presidential campaign and to similar ones in Angola, El Salvador, The Dominican Republic and Venezuela.

In the face of these revelations Mimito, it is your duty to offer an explanation to Panamanian society.

Silence and pretexts fuel speculation, Which leads us to ask whether this lack of transparency was to have been the norm of your administration.