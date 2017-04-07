OPINION: Lifting political “transparency”lid

Posted on April 7, 2017 in Panama

Ricardo Martinelli at an Odebrecht funded CD rally for Arias
Hoyporhoy La Prensa Apr, 7

IN MAY 2014, Jose Domingo “Mimito” Arias was the presidential candidate of the  governing party [CD] topping the list of the most money spent in the contest.

His was the only one of the main campaigns that did not divulge to the public his list of donors

Now, from Brazil, two ex-executives of Odebrecht confirm that the company contributed o Mimito’s  presidential campaign and to  similar ones in Angola, El Salvador, The Dominican Republic and Venezuela.

In the face of these revelations Mimito, it is your duty to offer an explanation  to Panamanian society.

Silence and pretexts fuel speculation,  Which leads  us to ask whether this lack of transparency was to have been the norm of your administration.

