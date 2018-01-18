OPINION: Fresh Scar on Panama’s Rotten  Justice Tree

Investigations into what was happening at the Financial Pacific brokerage are plagued with irregularities, mysteries and absurdities.

It is very difficult to follow the track of this judicial circus, that between postponements and delaying tactics is approaching a worrying turning point. Now it is known that part of the original files were extracted from the court that had to guard them. Who knows for what purpose.

A simple accident on a highway has revealed the scope of the rottenness and the complicity of justice. If a case of such high profile as Financial Pacific is handled with such insouciance it is unthinkable what can be happening with others. It is evident that the Supreme Court needs a makeover. You cannot expect that from the rotten justice tree healthy fruits will appear.

The result of what happened on this occasion will be the change of judge, the replacement of the file and an audit of what happened. That is, months of delay, more questions, new doubts and, in

half of it, a single certainty: Financial Pacific will remain a scar on the conscience of the Judicial Body …LA PRENSA Jan. 18.