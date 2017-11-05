OPINION: Education on the back burner

More and more Panamanians are looking to improve themselves, and for this, many banks on completing university studies. However, the infrastructure of the University of Panama is not in tune with the times. An obvious case is the Regional University Center of San Miguelito, which currently has more than 4,000 and is located in the proximity to a nightclub and has inadequate facilities for the pedagogical challenges

of the 21st century. The proposal to build a site for this center has had to be revised several times due to irregularities found in the past in the specifications.

According to the rector, the project of the new center, tendered by the old authorities, does not meet the needs of students, who have been for several years facing daily problems of safety, sanitation and overcrowding, while trying to procure a better future. The University of Panama needs to improve its profile as the first house of studies, and in this way to become an authentic platform for an education worthy and of quality. La Prensa, November 5