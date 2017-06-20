OPINION: Eavesdropping in Panama and beyond

Hoyporhoy La Prensa, June 20

THE PEGASUS spy system is a tool to intercept communications and capture databases. Only governments can acquire this technology, which unfortunately now we know was used in Mexico to persecute journalists, social activists, business leaders and even health professionals.

This is further evidence of the pathology of the intelligence services of the governments of the region. With this type of resource, they can combat organized crime, money laundering and corruption.

Instead, in the last decade, countries such as Colombia, Panama, Venezuela and Mexico are examples of

The weakness of the rule of law, the paranoia of politicians and the vulnerability of privacy

of citizens.

The evasions of so many corrupt politicians and drug lords who have parasitized Mexico are terrible.

These are the cases of enemies of democracy, for whom Pegasus should have been used. The power to know

The secrets of people should never be handled by satraps. That lesson is valid from The Rio Grande River to the Strait of Magellan.