OPINION: CSS in crisis needs new boss

La Prensa Dec, 17

THE SOCIAL Security Fund (CSS) faces a systemic crisis and is bureaucratic, inefficient and hostile to the. user population of the health services,

Further, basic medicines and supplies are missing, the maintenance of hospital facilities is deficient and the intermittent presence of nosocomial bacteria is part of the everyday landscape.

As if this were not enough, the Disability, Old Age and Death program maintains an actuarial deficit of approximately $ 11 billion, and CSS management seems unconcerned.

Against this fact. scandals continue to flourish in the purchasing process and and amid the black comedies of world congresses and changes of logos, the entity drowns in trivialities and refuses to face its great challenges.

The peculiar board of directors of CSS has abdicated its supervisory and supervisory functions, so we only have citizens to demand the obvious: the immediate departure of the current CEO. We must save the

Social Security Fund and the change to a leadership capable of running the institution cannot be postponed further