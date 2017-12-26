OPINION:  A court of snitches and lackeys

The selection, by the Executive, and the confirmation in the National Assembly of the magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice has always been a purely political matter.

The parties – without exception, and especially the presidents – seek to have one or more representatives in the nine seats of the highest court. They do not seek independence, on the contrary, they look for fidelity because they need snitches, friends and judges committed to them to make sure that when their corruption scams are discovered with their friends in court, they can always shelter in their shadows. Today, on the eve of two new appointments to the Court, the political parties tear their clothes, talk about the closeness of the candidates to the Executive, or their lack of independence. What would happen if candidates for linked magistrates were nominated by Democratic Change or the PRD? Would they be making a fuss? No, it’s not what they seek. Their cynicism makes them forget that their decisions have been to convert the house of justice into a cave of lackeys at the service of those who named them La Prensa, Dec.26