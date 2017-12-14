OPINION: Comptroller  silence hints  complicity  

For more than eight months, a team of auditors from the Office of the Comptroller General was installed in the National Assembly with the purpose of analyzing the documents, files and payments made in the concept of donations and contracts for professional services during the administrations of deputies Adolfo Valderrama and Rubén De León. The amounts in question are multimillions: $14 million in donations and $ 68 million for professional services contracts. These revelations shook the foundations of our society, but it seems that the silence of bureaucracy and time can become a shield for impunity. The organization Together We Decide asked the Comptroller General to report the progress and findings of the group of auditors. The secrecy of the work of the Comptroller is worrisome. The citizenship needs to know the truth in order to demand accountability from the deputies that allegedly took advantage of the resources of the State. Failure to fully investigate is a form of complicity … La Prensa December 14