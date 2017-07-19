OPINION: Audit delays let thieves off hook

Hoyporhoy, La Prensa July 19

Approximately 72 cases of high profile corruption cases are stalled in the investigation or judicial processes, lacking an audit of the Comptroller General of the Republic.

Without punctual action one case after another of speculation, illicit enrichment and related crimes is dismissed by the courts. The comptroller general has to face this issue, guiding the fundamental role of the institution that directs the fight against corruption.

Mr. Comptroller, this is not a game of nuances; If you lack the financial resources to fulfill this purpose, then you should announce it for the benefit of the whole community. Otherwise, the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars due to the lack of audits and the impunity of those who took advantage of the State will be your responsibility.

This is the moment of the best opportunity the country has had to fight and trap obbers of the public treasury. If the inaction of the Comptroller General persists, Panamanians we will be clear on which side is Mr. Comptroller.