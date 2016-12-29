OPINION: Complicity and conflict of interest

hoyporhoy, La Prensa, Dec. 29

THE PUBLIC MINISTRY has formed a “super-prosecutors” office” to investigate the Odebrecht case and all its links .

The office is made up of four senior anti-corruption prosecutors and six prosecutors who, together with auxiliary staff, will carry out the investigations of this mega-criminal case.

This initiative comes very late and does not give confidence to the public, as for more than a year and a half the Public Prosecutor’s Office heard of the complaints against the Brazilian construction company and did not take any significant action in the investigation.

Further, Panama’s lack of cooperation with Brazil in this same case exceeds a year, which has delayed important judicial actions in the South American country.

These facts combined, lead to the conclusion that the Office of the Attorney General does not have the independence to carry out this important task in an impartial manner, as research could lead to people linked not only to the past government, but also to the current administration.

Panama needs an independent prosecutor to face this monster.

We cannot do with more complicity and conflict of interest