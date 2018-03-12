OPINION: Campaign Financing Black hole

DONATIONS in kind are the black hole of election campaigns in Panama. In this way, those who sought to evade the supervision of the Electoral Court

(TE) and transparency in front of the voters, they had the perfect ally for opacity and corruption. Just remember that the Odebrecht money arrived at the Panameñista Party through third parties, precisely as donations in kind, thus avoiding, declaring this contribution for their convenience and that of their beneficiaries.

The TE is preparing a project to include the donations within the campaign caps. This is the best way to prevent corrupt companies, criminal groups or other interests to hide behind this line. It is an important step to avoid the electoral processes being kidnapped again by this type of financing. …LA PRENSA, hoyporhoy Mar .12.