OPINION: bad lawyers, complicit judges

THE ROLE of the Judiciary is crucial in the fight against corruption and the application of sanctions when infringements are proven. Of the high profile cases that are in the hands of the courts, Only four have had a preliminary hearing. The majority of judges and magistrates have not understood the importance of the rule of law and the certainty of punishment. As if this were not enough, Defense attorneys methodically abuse the procedural system and saturate it with medical certificates, dilatory resources and all kinds of practices that are representative of procedural bad faith. It is becoming more and more clear on which side the judiciary sits, especially when its head has postponed the implementation of judicial careers and the implementation of other measures that would promote the integrity and transparency of the Courts that are part of that power. Society cannot accept that with bad lawyers and the implicit complicity of the judges, Panama faces the most blatant impunity in its history. Panamanians want justice, we repudiate the moral default and opacity that prevails in the Judicial Branch … La Prensa Aug.13