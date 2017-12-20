OPINION: An Assembly where greed rules

Today the extraordinary sessions of the National Assembly begin with the purpose of ratifying to the two jurists appointed by the Executive Branch as new magistrates of the Supreme Court Court.

In a democracy, the exercise of checks and balances between the organs of the State maintains the balance of power.

In that scenario, the deputies would examine and interrogate the candidates thoroughly, giving them the opportunity to sustain their professional paths. However, the players are producing a deplorable show by rejecting the candidates outright without listening to or evaluating them.

Where wasthat supposed outrage when José Ayú Prado[with a murky record as AG] was appointed as a magistrate? Almost the same deputies ratified Harry Diaz, brother of the Minister of Health at that time, and Luis Ramón Fábrega, brother of the Vice Minister of the Presidency. And what about Alejandro Moncada Luna [now jailed] and José Abel Almengor[obliged to resign] both close to the Executive? If the matter were not so serious, it would be a comedy performance.. Actually, it is a drama that reveals the face of a country without institutions, a victim of personal greed … LA PRENSA. Dec. 20